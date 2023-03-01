EngageSmart Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 8 Mln Shares At $19/Shr

(RTTNews) - EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are being sold by certain of EngageSmart's stockholders, including affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Summit Partners and certain members of the company's management.

Certain of the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.20 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

EngageSmart said it is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2023.

