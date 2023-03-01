Markets
ESMT

EngageSmart Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 8 Mln Shares At $19/Shr

March 01, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are being sold by certain of EngageSmart's stockholders, including affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Summit Partners and certain members of the company's management.

Certain of the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.20 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

EngageSmart said it is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.