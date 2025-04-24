EngageLab Showcases AI-Powered Customer Engagement Solutions at GITEX Asia 2025

EngageLab showcased its AI-powered customer engagement solutions at GITEX Asia 2025, highlighting omnichannel integration and global infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

EngageLab, a leader in AI-powered customer engagement solutions, showcased its platform at GITEX Asia 2025 in Singapore from April 23-25. The event, themed "AI Everything Singapore," drew over 700 enterprises and startups, emphasizing the importance of transformative technologies. EngageLab highlighted its omnichannel services, which enhance personalized customer experiences. A key interaction at the summit with an Indian development company demonstrated EngageLab's strengths in global messaging and customer support, leading to a potential strategic partnership. The company’s advanced infrastructure ensures high delivery rates and compliance with regulations, positioning it as a pioneer in the evolving landscape of customer engagement.

Potential Positives

Participation in GITEX Asia 2025, a premier technology event, enhances EngageLab's visibility and reputation as a leader in AI-powered customer engagement solutions.

EngageLab demonstrated its advanced capabilities in omnichannel engagement, impressing key industry leaders and seeking strategic partnerships that could expand its market reach.

The company showcased superior deliverability and unique messaging strategies, which may attract more clients looking for reliable communication solutions in a competitive landscape.

EngageLab’s ability to address challenges in cross-border operations and compliance highlights its potential for supporting global enterprises, positioning it for further growth in international markets.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is GITEX Asia 2025?

GITEX Asia 2025 is Asia's largest technology and innovation event, featuring over 700 global enterprises and startups from 70+ countries.

What solutions does EngageLab provide?

EngageLab offers AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solutions that optimize communication and enhance customer experience across multiple touchpoints.

How does EngageLab improve customer engagement?

EngageLab utilizes AI-driven insights and real-time analytics to deliver personalized communication strategies that significantly boost engagement and conversion rates.

What advantages does EngageLab's global infrastructure offer?

EngageLab's reliable global infrastructure ensures high delivery rates, low latency, and compliance with regulations like GDPR, enhancing cross-border operational efficiency.

Why is EngageLab considered a trusted partner?

EngageLab is recognized for its superior messaging deliverability, dedicated support, and innovative integration solutions that elevate client communication strategies.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





EngageLab







, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solutions



, proudly participated in the



inaugural GITEX Asia 2025



, held in Singapore from April 23-25. As Asia's largest and leading technology and innovation event, and the Asian debut of the world's largest tech show GITEX GLOBAL, the summit, themed "AI Everything Singapore," convenes senior executives and decision-makers seeking transformative technologies. EngageLab stands out as a trusted partner, demonstrating how its AI-driven omnichannel platform empowers businesses to deliver personalized, impactful experiences across multiple touchpoints, fostering stronger relationships and driving global growth.





The inaugural GITEX Asia brings together over 700 global enterprises and startups from 70+ countries, more than 25,000 tech buyers, and over 250 active investors. At the event, EngageLab engaged with leaders from diverse industries, addressing unique challenges in customer communication, data integration, and operational efficiency, particularly for businesses operating across borders.







EngageLab’s Distinctive Edge Secures Strategic Interest







During a pivotal discussion with a leading Indian application and website development company, EngageLab’s unparalleled strengths in global messaging infrastructure and dedicated local support took center stage. The firm, seeking robust push notification solutions for their diverse client base, was impressed by EngageLab’s superior deliverability, multi-channel reliability, and responsive customer service tailored to regional needs.





The conversation quickly evolved into a strategic alignment, as the company recognized EngageLab’s potential to elevate their clients’ communication strategies through its integrated engagement platform. By seamlessly combining AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS, and WhatsApp Business, EngageLab demonstrated its ability to deliver personalized, compliant messaging across the entire customer journey to achieve unmatched engagement and conversion rates.





The mutual enthusiasm and alignment of goals have set the stage for what promises to be a highly impactful collaboration.







Why EngageLab Stands Out







GITEX Asia 2025 underscores EngageLab’s role as a trusted innovator in AI-powered customer engagement, recognized for:





●



Omnichannel Customer Engagement:



Seamlessly integrating multiple communication channels for cohesive, personalized customer journeys.





●



AI-Powered Insights:



Leveraging real-time analytics and user behavior tracking to optimize engagement strategies and maximize ROI.





●



Reliable Global Infrastructure



: Strategically distributed global data nodes (including Singapore, USA, Germany) ensure high delivery rates (40% higher than other vendors for push notification and 99.97% for email), low latency, and compliance with local regulations like GDPR & DPPA – crucial for cross-border operations.





●



Superior Channels & Service



: Offering demonstrably better message deliverability and dedicated technical support compared to competitors.







Driving the Future of Customer Engagement







As GITEX Asia 2025 unfolds, the future of customer engagement clearly lies in personalization, automation, and seamless omnichannel communication. EngageLab is proud to lead this transformation, empowering businesses worldwide to unlock the full potential of their customer engagement strategies.







About EngageLab







EngageLab is a world-leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solutions, empowering businesses to optimize customer communication, enhance engagement efficiency, and drive growth. With a focus on AI-driven personalization, omnichannel integration, and global scalability, EngageLab serves as a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.





For more information, visit www.engagelab.com.







Media Contact:







Email:



marketing@engagelab.com







Website: www.engagelab.com



