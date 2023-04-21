Engaged Capital Now Owns 4.80% of Sunopta (STKL)

Fintel reports that Engaged Capital has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.50MM shares of Sunopta, Inc. (STKL). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 2, 2023 they reported 6.56MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.79% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunopta is $8.64. The forecasts range from a low of $8.55 to a high of $8.89. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from its latest reported closing price of $8.09.

The projected annual revenue for Sunopta is $1,044MM, an increase of 11.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunopta. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKL is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.75% to 99,304K shares. The put/call ratio of STKL is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 6.20% over the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 72K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tacita Capital holds 41K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 86.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 569.41% over the last quarter.

Sunopta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.

