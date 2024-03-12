Enfusion Q4 Profit Misses View, But Revenue Rises; Stock Up In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) expects annual revenue in line with the Street view. For the full year, the company expects revenue of $200 million to $210 million, compared with analysts' estimate of $202.3 million.

Enfusion also projects annual adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million.

ENFN was trading up by 5.63 percent at $9 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the fourth quarter, Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) reported earnings that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.900 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $0.788 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Enfusion, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.487 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $46.486 million from $40.517 million last year.

Enfusion, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.900 Mln. vs. $0.788 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $46.486 Mln vs. $40.517 Mln last year.

