Enfusion Names Neal Pawar COO - Quick Facts

November 20, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) has appointed Neal Pawar to serve as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 27, 2023. Pawar has spent nearly 30 years in the financial services industry. Most recently, Pawar was the COO and later the CEO of Qontigo. Enfusion noted that Pawar will play a key role in shaping the next phase of the company's business strategy and establishing best in class operational management practices.

"Neal is uniquely qualified to be Enfusion's COO given his experience in commercializing software and data solutions supported by a rare blend of technology and operating expertise across traditional and alternative investment strategies, wealth management and investment banking," said Oleg Movchan, CEO of Enfusion.

