Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) closed at $8.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.1% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Enfusion, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enfusion, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.58 million, up 22% from the prior-year quarter.

ENFN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $186.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.15% and +24.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enfusion, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enfusion, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Enfusion, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.1, so we one might conclude that Enfusion, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ENFN's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENFN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

