Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) closed the most recent trading day at $8.74, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enfusion, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Enfusion, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.27 million, up 23.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $187.68 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.15% and +24.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enfusion, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% higher. Enfusion, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Enfusion, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.57, which means Enfusion, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENFN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

