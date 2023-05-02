Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) closed the most recent trading day at $8.56, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enfusion, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Enfusion, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.27 million, up 23.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $187.68 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.15% and +24.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enfusion, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% higher within the past month. Enfusion, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enfusion, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.92, which means Enfusion, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

