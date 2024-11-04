Enfusion, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Enfusion, Inc. ( (ENFN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enfusion, Inc. presented to its investors.

Enfusion, Inc. operates as a unique collaboration platform in the financial technology sector, offering SaaS solutions to streamline investment management workflows across various asset classes and strategies.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Enfusion showcased a solid financial performance with a 15.4% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $51.2 million, and an expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins. The company also reported winning 38 new accounts, achieving a record total client count of 894.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $34.8 million with a gross margin of 68.1%, and a net income of $2.0 million. Enfusion’s strategic initiatives, such as the Portfolio Workbench, have significantly contributed to capturing new markets, particularly in the Americas, which saw the addition of eight new accounts this quarter. The company’s geographical expansion continues, with 32% of new clients based outside traditional financial hubs.

Looking ahead, Enfusion narrows its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $202-$205 million and $41-$45 million, respectively. The management remains optimistic about becoming a “Rule of 40” company by 2025-2027, aligning growth strategies with its mission to innovate and expand within the investment management sector.

