ENFN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enfusion Inc (Symbol: ENFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.43, changing hands as low as $10.33 per share. Enfusion Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENFN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.37 per share, with $16.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.40.

