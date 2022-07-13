Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore

By Richa Naidu

LONDON, July 13(Reuters) - Enfamil maker Reckitt on Wednesday afternoon flew 65 tonnes of baby formula to Chicago from its plant in Singapore, shoring up supplies amid a months-long shortage in the United States, the company said.

Similac maker Abbott Laboratories ABT.N in February recalled dozens of types of baby formula, taking the country's biggest industry player off the market and creating one of the biggest U.S. food shortages in recent American history.

