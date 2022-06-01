Eneva buys Celse thermal plant for $1.3 billion, moves closer to gas hub goal

Adds more details on deal

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA said Tuesday it signed an agreement to acquire thermal power plant Celse, one of the largest gas-fired thermoelectric plants in operation in Latin America, for 6.1 billion reais ($1.29 billion).

With the deal, the company is set to expand its portfolio of generation and moves close to its goal of creating a "gas hub" on the Brazilian coast.

Including Celse's debts, which will be assumed by Eneva, the operation is valued at 10.2 billion reais.

Located in Barra dos Coqueiros, on the coast of the northeastern state of Sergipe, Celse has 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, equivalent to 15% of the region's energy demand.

The plant is currently powered by imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is fully contracted on the regulated market, with contracts valid until December 2044.

Eneva said that with the purchase its generation portfolio will grow to approximately 6 GW of installed capacity, consolidating it as "one of the largest private energy suppliers for the country".

($1 = 4.7464 reais)

