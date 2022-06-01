Eneva buys Celse thermal plant for $1.3 billion, moves closer to gas hub goal

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA said Tuesday it signed an agreement to acquire thermal power plant Celse, one of the largest gas-fired thermoelectric plants in operation in Latin America, for 6.1 billion reais ($1.29 billion).

With the deal, the company is set to expand its portfolio of generation and moves close to its goal of creating a "gas hub" on the Brazilian coast.

Including Celse's debts, which will be assumed by Eneva, the operation is valued at 10.2 billion reais. ($1 = 4.7464 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

