Eneva (BOVESPA:ENEV3) Price Target Increased by 19.04% to 20.47

The average one-year price target for Eneva (BOVESPA:ENEV3) has been revised to R$20.47 / share. This is an increase of 19.04% from the prior estimate of R$17.20 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$16.16 to a high of R$26.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.14% from the latest reported closing price of R$19.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eneva. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 25.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENEV3 is 0.05%, an increase of 16.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.12% to 46,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,264K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,725K shares , representing an increase of 26.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEV3 by 27.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,990K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,885K shares , representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEV3 by 35.88% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,358K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,345K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEV3 by 11.86% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,004K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares , representing an increase of 29.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEV3 by 31.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.