Eneti Inc. (NETI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Eneti Inc. (NETI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NETI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.83, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NETI was $20.83, representing a -18.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.62 and a 94.67% increase over the 52 week low of $10.70.

NETI is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). NETI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$45.91. Zacks Investment Research reports NETI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 103.77%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NETI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

