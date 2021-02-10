Eneti Inc. (NETI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Eneti Inc. (NETI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NETI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.9, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NETI was $21.9, representing a -49.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $43 and a 104.67% increase over the 52 week low of $10.70.

NETI is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NETI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$67.87. Zacks Investment Research reports NETI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 93.74%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NETI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

