Eneti Inc. (NETI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Eneti Inc. (NETI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NETI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.79, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NETI was $6.79, representing a -72.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.74 and a 8.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.26.

NETI is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). NETI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$35.93. Zacks Investment Research reports NETI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 113.68%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the neti Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

