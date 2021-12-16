Eneti Inc. (NETI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Eneti Inc. (NETI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NETI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.79, the dividend yield is .59%.
The previous trading day's last sale of NETI was $6.79, representing a -72.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.74 and a 8.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.26.
NETI is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). NETI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$35.93. Zacks Investment Research reports NETI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 113.68%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the neti Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryNETI
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021