Enervit S.p.A. Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

November 12, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Enervit S.p.A. (IT:ENV) has released an update.

Enervit S.p.A. reported a 12% increase in consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 73.9 million euros. While domestic sales grew by 9.9%, international sales surged by 20.9%, buoyed by a strong e-commerce performance. However, the Third Party Processing channel experienced a decline, highlighting diverse growth dynamics across segments.

