Enertopia Awaits Patent Approvals for Green Technologies

Enertopia ( (ENRT) ) has issued an update.

Enertopia Corporation is advancing its green technology initiatives, with updates on pending patents for its energy management, water producing, and heat recovery systems. The company anticipates patent approvals soon, which could enhance shareholder value through its Nevada lithium claims and environmental solutions. Enertopia shares are traded in the U.S. and Canada under the symbol ENRT.

