Enertopia Awaits Patent Approvals for Green Technologies

October 23, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Enertopia ( (ENRT) ) has issued an update.

Enertopia Corporation is advancing its green technology initiatives, with updates on pending patents for its energy management, water producing, and heat recovery systems. The company anticipates patent approvals soon, which could enhance shareholder value through its Nevada lithium claims and environmental solutions. Enertopia shares are traded in the U.S. and Canada under the symbol ENRT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

