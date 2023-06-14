EnerSys, Verkor To Explore Development Of Lithium-ion Battery Factory

(RTTNews) - EnerSys (ENS), Wednesday said it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Verkor SAS to explore the development of a lithium battery gigafactory in the United States.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the companies are developing plans, determining the optimal new factory location, and evaluating various funding and operating structures for this manufacturing facility.

Verkor, based in France, is committed to providing high performance, low-carbon, locally based battery cells and modules. Verkor has developed a proven process for designing and manufacturing electrodes, battery cells and modules.

"Establishing a U.S. lithium-ion cell supply is a critical element of our supply chain strategy," said EnerSys President & CEO David Shaffer. "EnerSys is accelerating the global clean energy transition by significantly expanding our production of lithium-ion batteries across a broad range of end markets and applications. As we look at the best ways to meet the existing and rapidly growing demand for lithium-ion batteries, highly efficient local manufacturing is essential."

