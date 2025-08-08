EnerSys' Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

EnerSys ENS reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended June 30, 2025) adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05. The bottom line increased 5% year over year.



EnerSys’ net sales of $893 million beat the consensus estimate of $849 million. The top line increased 4.7% year over year, driven by strength in data center and communications markets along with the Bren-Tronics acquisition. While acquisitions boosted sales by 4%, pricing and foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1% each. However, organic sales decreased 1%.

Segmental Discussion

The Energy Systems segment’s sales (accounting for 43.9% of total sales) were $391.4 million, up 8.4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental net sales was $375 million. Net sales increased due to growth in data centers and a continued recovery in the U.S. Communications market. While volume increased 5%, price/mix and foreign currency translation had positive impacts of 2% and 1%, respectively, on sales.



The Motive Power segment generated net sales of $349.1 million (accounting for 39.3% of total sales), down 4.7% year over year. The consensus estimate for segmental net sales was $334 million. Volume declined 7% in the quarter, and foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of 2% on sales.



The Specialty segment’s sales were $148.5 million (accounting for 16.8% of total sales), up 18.1% year over year. The consensus estimate was $146 million. Results benefited from the strong contribution of the Bren-Tronics acquisition. While volume decreased 7%, acquisitions had a positive impact of 24% on sales. Foreign currency translation positively impacted sales by 1%.

EnerSys Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EnerSys price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EnerSys Quote

ENS’ Margin Profile

EnerSys' cost of sales increased 5.7% year over year to $566.1 million. Gross profit increased 6.2% year over year to $253.2 million while the gross margin was up 40 basis points (bps) to 28.4%.



Operating expenses were up 14% year over year to $160.9 million. Operating earnings decreased 5.3% to $86.5 million. The operating margin decreased 100 bps year over year to 9.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, EnerSys had cash and cash equivalents of $346.7 million compared with $343.1 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) was $1.27 billion compared with $1.08 billion at fiscal 2025-end.



EnerSys generated net cash of $1 million from operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2026 compared with $10.4 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $33 million compared with $36.1 million in the previous fiscal year.



In the first three months of fiscal 2026, EnerSys rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payout of approximately $9.1 million, up 0.7% year over year.

ENS’ Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ending September 2025), EnerSys expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.33–$2.43 per share, indicating growth of 26% at the mid-point. Net sales are expected to be in the band of $870–$910 million.

ENS’ Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FSS has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 5.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal’s 2025 earnings has increased 4.2%.



ITT Inc. ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ITT has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.7%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC outperformed the consensus estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 3.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ 2025 earnings has increased 1.4%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.