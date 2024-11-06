EnerSys president, CEO Shaffer to retire

EnerSys (ENS) announced that David Shaffer has notified the Board of Directors of his intention to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer effective May 2025. As part of a planned succession, including a comprehensive search process, the Board has named Shawn O’Connell, President, Energy Systems Global, as successor and appointed him President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Upon Mr. Shaffer’s retirement, Mr. O’Connell will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and will join EnerSys’ Board of Directors. Mr. Shaffer and Mr. O’Connell will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition over the next six months. As part of this planned succession, effective today Mr. O’Connell, will become EnerSys’ President and Chief Operating Officer, and continue leading Energy Systems Global until a successor is named. A search process is underway. In his new role, Mr. O’Connell will assume responsibility for the Operations and Information Technology functions and the Motive Power Global, Energy Systems Global, and Specialty Global businesses.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ENS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.