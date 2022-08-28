EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.175

EnerSys' (NYSE:ENS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.175 per share on 30th of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

EnerSys' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, EnerSys' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:ENS Historic Dividend August 28th 2022

EnerSys Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that EnerSys has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.8% over that duration. EnerSys hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

EnerSys May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. EnerSys has seen earnings per share falling at 3.1% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for EnerSys that investors should take into consideration. Is EnerSys not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

