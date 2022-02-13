EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.17

The board of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of March, with investors receiving US$0.17 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

EnerSys' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, EnerSys was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:ENS Historic Dividend February 13th 2022

EnerSys Is Still Building Its Track Record

EnerSys' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was US$0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.70. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.8% per annum over that time. EnerSys hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, EnerSys has only grown its earnings per share at 3.0% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, EnerSys has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While EnerSys is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think EnerSys is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for EnerSys (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

