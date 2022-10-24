EnerSys' (NYSE:ENS) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock lifts 3.2% this past week

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. So while the EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) share price is down 21% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -20%. That's better than the market which declined 23% over the last year. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 11% in three years.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$77m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately EnerSys reported an EPS drop of 12% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 21% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that EnerSys shares lost 20% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 23%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 1.7% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EnerSys better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that EnerSys is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

