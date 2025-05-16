EnerSys Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

EnerSys ENS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 2025) results on May 21, after market close.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, the average beat being 2.2%. In the last reported quarter, its earnings of $3.12 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 by 3%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s see how things have shaped up for ENS this earnings season.

Key Factors and Estimates for Q4

ENS’ Motive Power segment’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the increased sales of maintenance-free thin plate pure lead and lithium products and shipments of lift trucks. The consensus mark for the segment’s net sales is pegged at $396 million, indicating a 0.3% rise from the year-ago reported number.



The Specialty segment has been reaping the benefits from solid momentum in the aerospace and defense end markets. The consensus mark for the segment’s net sales is pegged at $165 million, implying a 12.2% increase from the year-ago number.



The expansion of U.S. communications networks, fueled by AI-driven data demand, is likely to have supported the performance of the Energy Systems segment. The consensus mark for the segment’s net sales is pegged at $416 million, implying a 12.7% increase from the year-ago number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $975.4 million, indicating an increase of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.78 per share, indicating a 33.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



EnerSys has been making multiple investments for a while to boost growth. Although its investments hold good for long-term growth, ENS’ performance is likely to have been negatively impacted by high capital expenditures.



The company’s international presence exposes it to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations, which are likely to have hurt its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Enersys Price and EPS Surprise

Enersys price-eps-surprise | Enersys Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ENS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: ENS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.78. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

AZZ Inc. AZZ came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended March 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95. This compares with earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago.



AZZ reported revenues of $351.88 million, missing the consensus estimate by 3.77%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $366.5 million.



Valmont Industries VMI reported revenues of $969.31 million in the first quarter of 2025, declining 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. Earnings per share of $4.32 for the same period compare with $4.32 a year ago.



The reported revenues compare with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.6 million. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.89%, with the consensus estimate being $4.24 per share.



Pentair plc PNR came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in the first quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. This compares with earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago.



Pentair posted revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate by 2.68%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.02 billion.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.