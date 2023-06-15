EnerSys (ENS), Verkor to Build Lithium Battery Factory in the US

EnerSys ENS has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the European company, Verkor SAS, to develop a lithium battery gigafactory in the U.S. The move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. The development of the factory will cater to ENS’ customer needs, including manufacturing requirements for domestically sourced batteries.



France-based Verkor is a European leader in battery technology. The company produces high-performance, low-carbon and locally manufactured battery cells and modules. It has established a reliable mechanism for designing and producing electrodes, battery cells and modules. Verkor has enhanced its manufacturing capacity in France and serves several customers, including the car manufacturer Renault Group.



Per the deal, ENS & Verkor are developing plans, exploring new factory locations and funding sources, and administering structures for the new manufacturing plant. The new facility will serve as a long-term opportunity to enable growth for both companies. By leveraging Verkor’s expertise in lithium-ion electrode chemistry and high-performance products, ENS will be able to maximize cell sizing in battery solutions for its customers which will provide independence from non-domestic battery suppliers.

This deal is in line with EnerSys’ goal to drive the global clean energy transition by boosting lithium-ion battery production across various end markets and applications. ENS is also positioned to yield credits through the Inflation Reduction Act, which is expected to aid in funding the new manufacturing facility.

