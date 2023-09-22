EnerSys (ENS) Unit's President to Retire in March Next Year

EnerSys’ ENS Energy Systems Global segment’s president, Andrew (Drew) M. Zogby, is set to retire on Mar 31, 2024. Zogby has collectively served at Enersys and Alpha (a subsidiary of EnerSys) for 15 years.



Shawn M. O’Connell, who is currently serving as the president of EnerSys’ Motive Power Global segment, will succeed Zogby. Since joining ENS in 2011, Shawn has worked in various leadership roles, including vice president of EnerSys Advanced Systems and vice president of Reserve Power Sales and Service for the Americas.



In his current role, Shawn has introduced various transformative initiatives that have driven the Motive Power segment’s performance. Shawn will continue in his current role while the company extensively looks for his successor to ensure a smooth transition for the Motive Power business.



Healthy business across well-diversified end markets has been benefiting EnerSys over time. Its Energy Systems revenues are driven by improvements in price mix and higher battery volumes in the Americas (particularly increasing data center revenues).

Enersys Price

Enersys price | Enersys Quote

Strong volume in the U.S. transportation market and continued benefits from the price mix are supporting the Specialty segment’s performance. In the quarters ahead, EnerSys is likely to benefit from its solid product offerings, a firm focus on product innovation (including lithium, Touch-Safe, CPUC and DC fast charge) and strengthening demand.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

EnerSys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 17.8%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased by 10.5% for 2023. The stock has gained 68.8% in the past year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.9%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings have increased by 3% for 2023. The stock has gained 45.3% in the past year.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 3%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Eaton’s earnings have increased by 3.9% for 2023. The stock has soared 57.1% in the past year.

