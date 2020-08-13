EnerSys (ENS) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Sales Estimates

EnerSys ENS reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 5, 2020). Its earnings surpassed estimates by 35.29%, while sales exceeded the same by 1.21%.



The company’s earnings in the fiscal first quarter were 92 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. However, quarterly earnings declined 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.30 on weak sales performance and a decline in margin.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, EnerSys’ net sales amounted to $704.9 million, down 9.7% year over year. The results were adversely impacted by an 11% fall in volumes, a 1% decline in price and a 2% impact from forex woes, partially offset by a 4% gain from acquired assets.



The company noted that the top line suffered from weakness in the Motive Power segment due to the adverse impacts of the pandemic.



However, EnerSys’ top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $696.5 million.



Geographically, the company’s net sales decreased 9% year over year to $491 million in the Americas, while the metric witnessed a fall of 20% to $159 million in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Sales in Asia were $55 million, reflecting an increase of 21% from the year-ago quarter.



The company reports revenues under three segments. A brief discussion of the quarterly results is provided below:



Energy Systems’ sales were $353.4 million, which contributed 50.1% to net revenues in the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues declined 0.1%. Volume was down 3% and pricing had an adverse impact of 1%. Forex woes too played spoilsport, leading to a 2% decline in sales. However, acquired assets boosted sales by 6%.



The Motive Power segment generated revenues of $262.8 million, contributing 37.3% to net revenues in the reported quarter. The figure decreased 23.6% year over year due to a 21% impact of lower volume, 1% from weak prices and 2% from forex woes.



Specialty’s sales were $88.7 million, which contributed 12.6% to net revenues in the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 8.2%. Volumes declined 4% in the quarter, while acquisitions had a positive impact of 12%.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, EnerSys’ cost of sales declined 8.4% year over year to $529.9 million. Cost of sales was 75.2% of the quarter’s net sales. Gross profit in the quarter decreased 13.2% year over year to $175 million, while gross margin fell 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 24.8%.



Operating expenses decreased 8% year over year to $120.4 million. It represented 17.1% of net sales in the reported quarter versus 16.8% in the year-ago quarter. Operating earnings were $61.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 21.2%. Margin decreased 130 bps year over year to 8.7%.



Interest expenses declined 6.7% year over year to $10.2 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter of fiscal 2021, EnerSys had cash and cash equivalents of $384.4 million, up 17.6% from $327 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt decreased 2.2% sequentially to $1,080.5 million.



During the quarter, the company repaid term loan of $8.4 million and revolving credit borrowings of $55 million. However, proceeds for revolving credit borrowings were $35 million.



The company generated net cash of $116.6 million from operating activities in the quarter, reflecting an increase from $30.4 million generated in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $26.3 million compared with $17.3 million in the previous-year quarter.

Dividend

EnerSys rewarded shareholders with a dividend payout of $7.4 million in first-quarter fiscal 2021.



Concurrently, the company announced that its board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 17.5 cents per share to shareholders of record as of Sep 11. The disbursement will be made on Sep 25.

Outlook

Though uncertainties related to the pandemic are concerning, EnerSys anticipates gaining from initiatives related to operational expenses and solid product offerings in the quarters ahead.

Enersys Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enersys price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enersys Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $3.2 billion, EnerSys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are II-VI Incorporated IIVI, Rexnord Corporation RXN and ABB Ltd ABB. While II-VI Incorporated and Rexnord currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ABB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for all these companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 213.33% for II-VI Incorporated, 33.33% for Rexnord and 100.00% for ABB.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.