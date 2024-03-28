EnerSys (ENS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, EnerSys (ENS) closed at $94.46, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had gained 4.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.65% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of EnerSys in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.02, indicating a 10.99% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $899.77 million, down 9.11% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.30 per share and a revenue of $3.57 billion, signifying shifts of +55.43% and -3.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for EnerSys. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. EnerSys is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, EnerSys is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.84 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

