EnerSys (ENS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

EnerSys (ENS) ended the recent trading session at $98.69, demonstrating a +1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 4.73% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of EnerSys in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 7, 2024. On that day, EnerSys is projected to report earnings of $2.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100.79%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $896.77 million, indicating a 2.55% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $3.66 billion, which would represent changes of +60.86% and -1.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EnerSys presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, EnerSys currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.15.

We can also see that ENS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ENS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.