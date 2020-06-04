Enersys (ENS) Suffers From Soft End Markets Amid Pandemic

On Jun 3, we issued an updated research report on Enersys ENS.



Existing Business Scenario



The coronavirus outbreak has been impacting Enersys’ operational performance. For instance, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended March 2020), the company’s net sales declined 1.9% (3% on an organic basis) year over year, owing to softness in its end markets in China and supply-chain disruptions. The difficult end-market conditions in motive power, transportation and telecommunications systems in the wake of the pandemic will likely continue to affect its performance in the first half of fiscal 2021 (ending September 2020). On uncertainties, regarding the impacts of the outbreak on financial and operating results, the company has not provided any guidance for fiscal 2021 (ending March 2021).



Also, the company has been experiencing escalating costs and expenses over some time. Notably, in the last five fiscal years (2016-2020), the company’s cost of goods sold increased 4.3% (CAGR). Also, its operating expenses grew 8.1% (CAGR) over the same time frame. At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, its cost of goods sold and operating expenses totaled $582.9 million and $133.8 million, respectively.



Moreover, high debt level remains concerning for the company. Notably, in the last five fiscal years (2016-2020), its long-term debt net of unamortized debt issuance costs) rose 17.5% (CAGR). Also, its long-term debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) of $1,104.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 represented an increase of 13.7% from the fiscal 2019 end. We find the company more leveraged than the industry. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio is 45.9%, higher than the industry’s 31.2%.



However, the company’s solid backlog level at the transportation business, growing popularity of the ODYSSEY brand, and solid demand for NexSys TPPL products and cloud computing services might aid. Going forward, its solid product portfolio and new product offerings might be beneficial.



Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Intellicheck, Inc. IDN, Alcoa Corporation AA and Broadwind Energy Inc. BWEN. All the companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Intellicheck delivered a positive earnings surprise of 70.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Alcoa delivered a positive earnings surprise of 12.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Broadwind delivered a positive earnings surprise of 50.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



