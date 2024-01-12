EnerSys (ENS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EnerSys (ENS) closed the most recent trading day at $97.95, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

The maker of industrial batteries's shares have seen a decrease of 1.02% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of EnerSys in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, EnerSys is projected to report earnings of $2.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $896.77 million, down 2.55% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.23 per share and a revenue of $3.66 billion, indicating changes of +54.12% and -1.19%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.29% higher. Right now, EnerSys possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, EnerSys is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.9.

We can also see that ENS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

