Is Enersys (ENS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EnerSys (ENS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EnerSys is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnerSys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS' full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ENS has gained about 9.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.9%. This means that EnerSys is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Powell Industries (POWL) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 59.6%.

The consensus estimate for Powell Industries' current year EPS has increased 19.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EnerSys belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.5% so far this year, so ENS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Powell Industries is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to EnerSys and Powell Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.