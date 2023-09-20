EnerSys (ENS) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

EnerSys (ENS) closed at $97.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 2.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

EnerSys will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EnerSys is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $911.9 million, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.69% and +3.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EnerSys is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, EnerSys is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.1, which means EnerSys is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

