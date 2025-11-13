Enersys (ENS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of EnerSys (ENS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $141 in the previous session. EnerSys has gained 50.2% since the start of the year compared to the 6.8% gain for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 10.1% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2025, EnerSys reported EPS of $2.56 versus consensus estimate of $2.36.

For the current fiscal year, EnerSys is expected to post earnings of $10.28 per share on $3.76 in revenues. This represents a 1.28% change in EPS on a 3.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.41 per share on $3.88 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.72% and 3.03%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While EnerSys has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

EnerSys has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 25.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.7X versus its peer group's average of 23.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making EnerSys an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, EnerSys currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if EnerSys passes the test. Thus, it seems as though EnerSys shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ENS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ENS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY). VWDRY has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Vestas Wind Systems AS beat our consensus estimate by 71.43%, and for the current fiscal year, VWDRY is expected to post earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue of $22.02 billion.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS have gained 27.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 29.29X and a P/CF of 47.66X.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ENS and VWDRY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

