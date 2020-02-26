Enersys (ENS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enersys (Symbol: ENS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.95, changing hands as low as $65.72 per share. Enersys shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENS's low point in its 52 week range is $53.56 per share, with $78.9698 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.