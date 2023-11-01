EnerSys (ENS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, EnerSys (ENS) closed at $85.93, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 8.3% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of EnerSys in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 8, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.81, showcasing a 63.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $911.9 million, indicating a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $3.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.32% and +1.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for EnerSys. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. EnerSys currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EnerSys has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.51.

We can additionally observe that ENS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ENS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

