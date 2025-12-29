Is Enersys (ENS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has EnerSys (ENS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EnerSys is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnerSys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS' full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ENS has returned about 63.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. This shows that EnerSys is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Flowserve (FLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.5%.

Over the past three months, Flowserve's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EnerSys is a member of the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so ENS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Flowserve falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.8%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on EnerSys and Flowserve as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

