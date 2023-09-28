EnerSys (ENS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EnerSys (ENS) closed the most recent trading day at $96.20, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 9.85% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EnerSys as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $911.9 million, up 1.39% from the prior-year quarter.

ENS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.69% and +3.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EnerSys is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EnerSys has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.55.

Also, we should mention that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

