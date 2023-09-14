EnerSys (ENS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EnerSys (ENS) closed the most recent trading day at $96.66, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 4.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

EnerSys will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EnerSys is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $911.9 million, up 1.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.69% and +3.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EnerSys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, EnerSys currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.88.

Also, we should mention that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

