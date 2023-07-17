EnerSys (ENS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EnerSys (ENS) closed the most recent trading day at $111.97, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had gained 6.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EnerSys as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 42.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $943.2 million, up 4.92% from the year-ago period.

ENS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $3.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.77% and +4.67%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% higher. EnerSys is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note EnerSys's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.7.

Investors should also note that ENS has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

