Enersys (ENS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of EnerSys (ENS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 17.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $146.17 in the previous session. EnerSys has gained 56.6% since the start of the year compared to the 5.3% gain for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 3% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2025, EnerSys reported EPS of $2.56 versus consensus estimate of $2.36.

For the current fiscal year, EnerSys is expected to post earnings of $10.28 per share on $3.76 in revenues. This represents a 1.28% change in EPS on a 3.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.41 per share on $3.88 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.72% and 3.03%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though EnerSys has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for EnerSys? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

EnerSys has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 24.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.2X versus its peer group's average of 20.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, EnerSys currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if EnerSys fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though EnerSys shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ENS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ENS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY). VWDRY has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Vestas Wind Systems AS beat our consensus estimate by 71.43%, and for the current fiscal year, VWDRY is expected to post earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue of $22.02 billion.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS have gained 23.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 28.31X and a P/CF of 46.06X.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is in the top 16% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ENS and VWDRY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.