Is Enersys (ENS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Enersys (ENS). ENS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.19, which compares to its industry's average of 20.38. ENS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.63 and as low as 9.13, with a median of 10.49, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that ENS has a P/B ratio of 2.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.83. Over the past 12 months, ENS's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.93, with a median of 2.16.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ENS has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.13.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Enersys is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ENS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

