EnerSys (ENS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

EnerSys (ENS) closed at $93.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

The maker of industrial batteries's shares have seen a decrease of 2.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of EnerSys in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.81, showcasing a 63.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $911.9 million, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.78 per share and a revenue of $3.76 billion, indicating changes of +45.69% and +1.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. EnerSys is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, EnerSys is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.54.

We can additionally observe that ENS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

