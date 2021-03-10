Enersys (ENS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Enersys (ENS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that ENS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENS was $92.51, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.04 and a 162.75% increase over the 52 week low of $35.21.

ENS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ENS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports ENS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.38%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

