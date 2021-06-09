Enersys (ENS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Enersys (ENS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that ENS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.17, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENS was $99.17, representing a -5.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.47 and a 69.03% increase over the 52 week low of $58.67.

ENS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). ENS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.32. Zacks Investment Research reports ENS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 21.16%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

