Enersys (ENS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Enersys (ENS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that ENS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.79, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENS was $84.79, representing a -2.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.87 and a 140.82% increase over the 52 week low of $35.21.

ENS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ENS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports ENS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.13%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

