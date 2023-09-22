EnerSys (ENS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EnerSys (ENS) closed at $94.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 5.8% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EnerSys as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, up 63.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $911.9 million, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion, which would represent changes of +45.69% and +3.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EnerSys currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, EnerSys is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84.

Meanwhile, ENS's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

