EnerSys (ENS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EnerSys (ENS) closed at $107.27, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had gained 1.84% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EnerSys as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $952.97 million, up 6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.93% and +5.69%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EnerSys is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note EnerSys's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.83.

It is also worth noting that ENS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

